KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Kenosha on Thursday.
According to a release, former Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.”
Afterward, the Bidens will make a “local stop” at an unidentified location.
This is a developing story, WFRV Local 5 will provide more updates as they become available.
Latest Stories
- Joe and Jill Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday
- Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary to release Hawk back into the wild
- Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones
- Lawsuit filed over Kenosha curfew arrests of protesters
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances arriving or no longer in calendar, part 25