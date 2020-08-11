BREAKING: Joe Biden selects Kamala Harris as running mate

FILE – In this July 31, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. Biden’s search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in strong contention. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(WFRV) – Former Vice President and likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has selected Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Biden is scheduled to accept the party’s nomination from his home state of Delaware after announcing the Democratic National Convention Committee announced he and speakers for the convention would no longer travel to Milwaukee “in order to prevent risking the health of our host community as well as the convention’s production teams, security officials, community partners, media and others necessary to orchestrate the event.”

Biden currently holds a steady lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin. The latest Marquette University Law School poll reports that among polled likely voters in Wisconsin, 49% support Biden while 44% support Pres. Trump. In June, Biden led Trump, 50% to 44% and in May, Biden sat at 49% while Trump reached 45%.

While this year’s DNC is mostly-virtual, the event will have a long lineup of both Wisconsin and national speakers, including Barack and Michelle Obama.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has endorsed Biden for president after not endorsing a candidate during the primary.

Last week, some Democrats on Capitol Hill began hedging their bets on who Biden’s running mate would be.

Kathy Castor (D-FL) said she wants Florida Congresswoman Val Demings to be the next vice president. Demings is the former chief of the Orlando Police Department and was an impeachment manager during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

But Demings is not the only member of Congress being vetted for Biden’s VP spot.

Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) and Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) also made the shortlist.

The Trump campaign said there isn’t anyone who they think will make a difference in the race.

Republican National Committee Spokesperson Liz Harrington said all the options are out of touch with America.

“His shortlist has shown they are not shying away whatsoever from the left-wing fringe of their party and that’s who really will be running things,” she said.

Latest Stories