APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher honored longtime Wisconsinite and Army Veteran John Gillespie as the 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year.

A ceremony was held at American Legion Post 38, where Gallagher recognized Gillespie for his distinguished career in the military and the many contributions made in northeast Wisconsin.

Additionally, Gillespie was presented with a certificate and congratulatory entry in the Congressional Record highlighting his recognition.

“John has led a life of selfless service and sacrifice that has had an immeasurable impact on northeast Wisconsin,” stated Gallagher. “From founding the Rawhide Boys Ranch to creating a faith-based, peer-to-peer assistance program for veterans, he’s touched the lives of many and made our small slice of the world a better place to live and raise a family.”

Gallagher continued to say that Gillespie truly embodies what it means to be the northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year, and he could not be prouder to recognize Gillespie with this award for his service, dedication, and excellence.

One of his most notable contributions to the community was the creation of the Rawhide Boys Ranch, which he established with the help of former Packers quarterback Bart Starr and now serves over 750 at-risk youth in Wisconsin.

Beyond his work with the Rawhide Boys Ranch, Gillespie has also dedicated much time and effort to projects like establishing Plamann Park, as well as volunteering with American Legion Post 38 in Appleton.