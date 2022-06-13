GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Emmy-winning comedian and writer will make an appearance in Green Bay, following ‘overwhelming fan demand’.

According to officials, John Mulaney added over 30 shows to his ‘From Scratch’ Tour including one at The Weidner. Mulaney will perform at The Weidner on November 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets reportedly go on sale starting June 17 at 10 a.m., but the pre-sale starts on June 15 with code ‘COMIC’. Mulaney is also scheduled to perform in Milwaukee on August 20 at Fiserv Forum.

Mulaney has hosted “Saturday Night Live” five times as well as other accomplishments.

More information on Mulaney can be found here. Ticket information and event can be found here.