Johnson, Zima to face off again for Green Bay City Council seat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The rematch has been set for Green Bay Alderperson in District 9 after Tuesday’s Spring Primary elections – Brian Johnson and Guy Zima will again go head-to-head in April.

In April of 2018, Johnson, Executive Director for On Broadway, beat out Zima for the city council seat. Zima had held the position for 40 years.

Johnson defeated Zima with over 75 votes.

This year, Johnson received 91 more votes than Zima, pulling in 45% of the votes.

Just one year ago, in February 2019, Zima fell short in the Green Bay mayoral race during the Spring Primaries. In that race, Zima came in fourth.

The battle for the city council seat will be decided during the April 7 general elections.

