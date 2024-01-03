SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Johnsonville, LLC announced on Wednesday they’ve acquired its longstanding co-packer, Salm Partners, from Entrepreneurial Equity Partners.

Salm Partners produces fully cooked sausage and premium hot dogs from its two production plants based in Denmark. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Johnsonville officials say this strategic partnership signals the company’s commitment to growing not only its own ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage business but also the RTE sausage category as a whole, with expanded access to Salm’s innovative meat manufacturing technologies.

While adding Salm Partners in Denmark is excellent news for Johnsonville, they have decided to close its Meadowside plant in Sheboygan County by the end of 2024. The Countryside and Riverside manufacturing facilities will remain fully operational.

Johnsonville confirmed all 390 Meadowside employees will have a position with Johnsonville through at least the end of June. Members who remain with the company through June will receive a stay-on bonus.

Johnsonville CEO Don Fussner says they will also work to retain as many employees as possible in its Sheboygan Falls production positions and across its other production facilities when Meadowside production ceases.

“While this acquisition is key to the long-term success of our RTE sausage business and the larger fully cooked sausage category in general, it’s not lost on us how a plant closing is distressing for our [employees] to hear,” said Fussner in a statement sent to Local 5 News. “We value their contributions and expertise, and we are working diligently to retain as many of our valued [employees] as we can in other roles here in Sheboygan Falls and across our manufacturing network.”

Officials say that Salm Partners will remain its own entity with its current leadership and business model.

“We welcome Johnsonville as our new owner,” said Salm President Keith Lindsey. “We look forward to a continued strong partnership and working together to grow the ready-to-eat sausage category, providing a path to growth for all our partners.”