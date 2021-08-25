Join the Pack: Job fair held for Packers part-time, seasonal employees Aug. 26

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Instead of hosting a home game, the Packers are having a job fair on Thursday, August 26.

According to a release, the organization is seeking part-time, seasonal employees as they gear up for the much-anticipated season. This walk-in job fair is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and last two hours.

Organizers say the team is looking for additional members for gameday guest services and security roles to help out at all of the home games and events.

For both positions, Packers say they are looking for applicants 16-years-old or older.

Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage service provider for the Packers, also says they are seeking to fill a variety of part-time and gameday positions.

These on-site interviews are scheduled to be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, located on the east side of Lambeau Field. Staff says people can park in Lambeau Field Lot 1 on the east side of the stadium, adjacent to Oneida Street.

They encourage applicants to follow updated CDC guidelines during the job fair. This includes wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Qualifications they say they are looking for are as follows:

Strong verbal communication and conversation skills.

Trouble-shooting skills.

Ability to stay focused on job responsibilities.

Ability to stand throughout the entire shift.

Available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

If you are unable to attend, you can also apply online here.