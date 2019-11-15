JoJo Siwa coming to the Resch Center in April

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is coming to the Resch Center as part of Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.

Siwa’s stop is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22 at noon.

Tickets can be purchased at online at ReschCenter.com, by phone at 800-895-0071, or in person at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.

Siwa will donate $1 for every sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC).

DAC strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer. For more information on DAC go to imadanceragainstcancer.org.