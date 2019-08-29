Jordy Nelson, Brian Urlacher team up to lead military service members in football drills

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (WFRV) — Jordy Nelson is teaming up with former Chicago Bears’ Brian Urlacher to lead military service members in football drills in a friendly competition of Green Bay versus Chicago.

Service members at Naval Station Great Lakes will compete in drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent, including the 40-year dash, vertical jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the QB Arm Challenge.

This is the seventh NFL boot camp that USAA has hosted this season and the first ever in the Chicago/Milwaukee area.

USAA holds the designation of Official NFL Salute to Service Partner.