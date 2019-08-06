Jordy Nelson retires as Packer, “It’s an honor”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Jordy Nelson officially retired as a Green Bay Packer Tuesday morning.

“This is a special day for the Packers’ organization,” Mark Murphy, President and CEO of the Packers said ahead of Nelson’s press conference.

Nelson was drafted 36th overall in the second round in 2008 during Murphy’s first year on the job. Murphy says Ted Thompson, previously the General Manager of the Packers, didn’t get excited often, but did when Nelson was drafted.

Murphy says Thompson told him, “Our fans are going to love Jordy Nelson.”

Over ten seasons with the Packers, Nelson recorded 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches. In 2014, he made the Pro Bowl, missed the 2015 season with a knee injury, and returned in 2016 to earn Comeback Player of the Year.

“It’s an honor to be back and to wrap it up like this,” Nelson stated at his press conference.

Nelson said he decided to retire as a Packer after Murphy invited him to do so and speaking to the fans.

“This is where I started and it’s great to come back and end it that way.”

When asked about playing for other teams after leaving Oakland, Nelson said he spoke with the Seattle Seahawks but that the decision ultimately came down to not wanting to move his family around.

Nelson led the Packers with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 31-25 Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

He played in 15 games for Oakland last year, finishing with 63 receptions for 739 yards and three TDs.

