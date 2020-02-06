Jordy Nelson to play in Donald Driver Charity Softball Game

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Jordy Nelson will play in this year’s Donald Driver Charity Softball Game for the ten year anniversary celebration of the Green Bay Packers winning the Super Bowl.

“I am looking forward to returning to Appleton to play softball, connect with fans and to enjoy catching up with my teammates from the 2010 Packers Super Bowl Team,” said Nelson.

This year’s Donald Driver Charity Softball Game will feature Packers Legends that were on the team that won Super Bowl XLV.

Nelson took over the hosting duties of the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game from Driver for the 2013 contest and continued to host the game through 2017.

This game will be the first time Nelson and Driver will be on the same softball field since 2012.

This year’s game will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation, which is aimed at displaying Strong Hands, Strong Minds, and Loving Hearts to serve as a hand up, not a hand-out.

The game is scheduled for July 26 at 1:05 p.m. at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Tickets to the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game are available in one of the following ways: Over the phone at 800-WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; in person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office; or through the internet at timberrattlers.com.