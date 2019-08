GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Jordy Nelson may be retired, but that didn’t keep him from visiting patients and staff at Bellin Hospital Wednesday.

Officially retired but never retiring, the incomparable @JordyRNelson stopped by Bellin Hospital Wednesday to spread some cheer to patients and staff. No. 87, thanks for the memories! You’ll always be a part of our team. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/r5JKgzKCYZ — Bellin Health (@BellinHealth) August 9, 2019

Nelson officially retired as a Packer on Tuesday.

The ten-year veteran was drafted 36th overall and led the Packers with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 31-25 Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

