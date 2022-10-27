SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – An Exotic Pet Surrender Event in Suamico will be held on October 29, and will accept any exotic animal, no questions asked.

If you have an exotic pet that you are no longer able to care for, the event, hosted by J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, will be held on Saturday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve.

Area organizations will be accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and plants. There will be animal ambassadors you can meet and learn about and a photo booth where you can take your picture with a rescued pet.

“Some pet owners that are unable to care for their pet may think that releasing the animal is the right thing to do, however, releasing a pet is harmful to the animal and the environment,” stated the Director at J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, John Moyles.

Other area organizations helping with the event include:

Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance

Winnebago Waterways

University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes

For more information about surrendering an exotic pet, click here.