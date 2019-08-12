Jubilee mass celebrates 2,000 years of service among 33 women

Nearly three dozen women were celebrated Sunday for their religious service in the community.

Bishop David Ricken held a sisters’ jubilee mass at St. Bernard parish in Green Bay.

33 women were honored for their volunteerism beyond the Green Bay diocese, everything from working in local hospitals to other countries.

Ricken says the women are also being honored for helping people of all ages and walks of life.

When you add up all the time the women have served, it equals about two thousand years of service.

“Some of them are teachers, some of them work in hospitals, some are what we call pastoral care outreach to people shut in their homes or whatever. And others specialize in ministries like social justice ministries or prison ministry, special things like that,” says Ricken.

A sister who was honored at the jubilee says she hopes the celebration will encourage women to help serve the church.

“It is always our prayer that when we have celebrations of this kind that young women will be motivated also to hear God’s call and respond to become sisters,” says Sister Natalie Binverse.

Binverse says she has been serving as a nun in Manitowoc for 50 years.