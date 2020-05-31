Jubricosa Arts Academy’s curtain will rise for summer theater program

Closings
FOX CITIES, Wis. ( WFRV ) – For thirty two years, Jim Hart and his wife Pamela have taught summer theater classes to youth in the Fox Cities but nothing could have prepared them for what lie in store this year.

“When school was cancelled and everything was shut down our registrations literally stopped,” says Hart, “it was not one after that, so we didn’t know what was going to happen because not only do we do this, but this has been our livelihood for a lot of years and when that happened we started thinking oh my goodness what are we going to do?”

Named after their four children, the “Jubricosa” program was put on hold while the world dealt with a pandemic.

For the Hart’s, Jubricosa has become a lifelong passion and a ministry that teaches students not only acting principles – but life lessons.

When “Safer at Home” orders across the state began to be lifted, Jubricosa started reaching out to the parents of students involved in their program and the response was unexpected.

The organization received over one hundred registrations in a matter of weeks.

Hart says he knew by the student response that the show, as they say, must go on but what exactly would it look like moving forward remains to be seen.

Concert style performances that will allow the students to showcase what they’ve learned while not having to share the stage with an entire cast is just one idea being considered.

One thing that remains a challenge even for a life long man of theater is the thought of acting with a mask.

“I still feel like there’s nothing like looking at someone and being able to act and to react off of them” says Hart, “so that is the biggest challenge is making sure that we can assure the parents that we’re doing everything in our power as an organization, our staff to make sure their young people are safe.”

For more information: https://www.jubricosa.org/

