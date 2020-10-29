WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Juda’s Rackow Family Sausage issues Class I recall for store products

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JUDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Rackow Family Sausage in Juda is issuing a Class I recall for five summer sausage products sold at its store.

According to the USDA, a Class I recall means there is a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health
consequences or death.”

The items on recall include:

  • All 0.9-pound packages of beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic and jalapenos.
  • All 0.9-pound packages of beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic, green olives, and jalapenos.
  • All 0.9-pound packages of beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic.
  • All 0.9-pound packages of beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic, jalapenos, and green olives.
  • All 0.9-lb. packages of beef cheddar cheese summer sausage with garlic.

Officials say this Class I recall resulted from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and human Protection report the evidence gathered showed products were produced without the benefit of inspection by state officials as required by law for meat products.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Breaking down the Texans

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/28: Looking at the Vikings

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Xavier girls tennis Team of the Week