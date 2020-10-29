Juda’s Rackow Family Sausage issues Class I recall for store products

JUDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Rackow Family Sausage in Juda is issuing a Class I recall for five summer sausage products sold at its store.

According to the USDA, a Class I recall means there is a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health

consequences or death.”

The items on recall include:

All 0.9-pound packages of beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic and jalapenos.

All 0.9-pound packages of beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic, green olives, and jalapenos.

All 0.9-pound packages of beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic.

All 0.9-pound packages of beef pepper cheese summer sausage with garlic, jalapenos, and green olives.

All 0.9-lb. packages of beef cheddar cheese summer sausage with garlic.

Officials say this Class I recall resulted from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and human Protection report the evidence gathered showed products were produced without the benefit of inspection by state officials as required by law for meat products.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them.

