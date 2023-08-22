OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River back in July 2022 was in court on Tuesday for a motion hearing.

53-year-old Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court for a motion hearing, where he requested to suppress witness statements. The judge presiding over the case denied Lindemann’s motion.

On July 9, 2022, Lindemann was allegedly driving his powerboat on the Fox River when it collided with a paddlewheel cruiser boat just before 10:00 p.m. The ‘On the Loos’ cruise boat was reportedly carrying 44 people.

Lindemann is accused of not stopping to render aid, despite pleas from passengers on the paddleboat and other witnesses.

After fleeing the scene, Lindemann reportedly dropped injured passengers from his boat and then drove onto Lake Winnebago, where he and the boat stayed until the next morning.

Authorities reportedly found Linedmann’s boat abandoned at a nearby marina the next day, and multiple witnesses told law enforcement they saw Lindemann drinking alcohol in the hours before the crash.

GPS data from his boat shows that after leaving Dockside Tavern, the boat went under the Oregon Street Bridge and then accelerated ‘rapidly.’ The boat reportedly reached a top speed of 46 mph and veered to the right just before crashing into the paddleboat.

Lindemann is charged with the following:

Jason Lindemann is expected to be back at the Winnebago County Courthouse on September 26 for his case against the State of Wisconsin.

Local 5 News will continue to monitor this case as it progresses.