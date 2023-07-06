GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse had a motion hearing Thursday morning.

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court as her attorney filed for a new competency evaluation, arguing that Schabusiness should be considered not guilty by reason of insanity.

The prosecution argued that Schabusiness has already had multiple hearings where she was found to be competent each time.

Judge Thomas Walsh said he would allow Schabusiness another evaluation, but told both sides to still be ready and prepared for trial.

Schabusiness is facing charges of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and Sexual Assault in connection to the murder and dismemberment of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion back in February of 2022.