MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old man from Manitowoc was sentenced to prison after investigators seized fentanyl and methamphetamine at a Two Rivers hotel.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Stephen Vice Jr. was sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Following the seven years in prison, Vice will have seven years of supervised release.

Back in June/July 2021, investigators identified a local that was reportedly distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl in Manitowoc County. Investigators then conducted controlled purchases of the drugs and seized about 27 grams of fentanyl and 120 grams of methamphetamine at a Two Rivers hotel.

On Feb. 15 Senior United States District Judge William Griesbach sentenced Vice. Griesbach said that Vice repeatedly received lenient sentences previously.

He also brought up the fact that there has been an increase in federal drug cases from Manitowoc County and a lengthy sentence could deter others from committing similar crimes.

Vice was one of twelve people who were arrested in Manitowoc County for drug trafficking.