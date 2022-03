MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ordered Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to produce deleted emails in response to an open records request filed by a liberal watchdog group seeking documents related to an investigation into the 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday also ordered Vos to search his private email accounts and text messages for any relevant deleted messages.

The case is one of three seeking records from Vos and the investigator he hired, former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading a probe into the presidential election won by Joe Biden.

Vos was critical about how the state’s 2020 Presidential Election was administered and called for a review back in November 2020. Vos said he wanted to conduct a $680,000 investigation. Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers responded by saying the idea was “outrageous.”

A nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin that was released in October 2021 did not identify any widespread fraud in the battleground state.