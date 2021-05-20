Judge rules against Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsinites permitted to sell home-baked goods

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Holiday Baked Goods_94177793

(WFRV) – A local judge ruled on Thursday that the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) had not been following a 2017 order declaring Wisconsin’s ban on the sale of home-baked good sales as unconstitutional.

According to court records, the DATCP had continued to ban home-baked goods made without flour such as gluten-free cakes and cookies, several types of French pastries, granola, kale chips, and even brownies leading to Wisconsin home bakers, alongside the Institute for Justice (IJ), to demand that DATCP follow the order instilled in 2017.

“The Department made the flour requirement out of thin air, and the judge saw that for what it was,” said IJ Senior Attorney Erica Smith. “This ruling is a victory for all Wisconsinites. Now, people will have more options to buy fresh and locally made treats.”

After the judges ruling on Thursday, Wisconsinites can once again start selling all baked goods that are shelf-stable, regardless of their ingredients directly to customers. This provides more variety for people with certain food allergies and or conditions.

“Homemade gluten-free goods are delicious, but store-bought ones can be dry and tasteless. Being able to sell baked goods without flour is important for people that can’t eat foods with gluten,” Dela Ends, a plaintiff in the original lawsuit said.

Alongside demanding that DATCP follow the 2017 ruling for baked goods, the bakers reportedly joined other Wisconsin homemade food producers in February to launch a separate lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on sales of other shelf-stable homemade that are not baked, like chocolates, fudges, and roasted coffee beans.

Officials report that the that lawsuit remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco earns big North Eastern win over Freedom

Timber Rattlers have fans with masks as an option

Bay Port's Baranczyk wins third state title, Pirates fall stroke short of team championship

Following in Footsteps: Dylan Wurtz hired as Menasha boys basketball coach

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid