GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a seven-hour court session on Tuesday, lawyers discussed over a dozen motions related to the trial of the woman accused of murdering a man during sex and then mutilating and performing sexual acts on his body.

Taylor Schabusiness faces first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault charges in relation to the death of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion two February’s ago.

On Tuesday, lawyers spent the most time discussing a motion from the defense asking that all statements that Schabusiness made to police after Thyrion’s death should not be used against her moving forward.

Her attorney Christopher Froelich argued that her history of drug use prevented her from consenting to police questioning.

Froelich brought to the witness stand a doctor from Illinois who testified that the history of drug use also brought to question the accuracy of anything she told police.

“To draw substantial conclusions of that recollection, recitation regarding the events that occurred are subject to doubt,” said Dr. James O’Donnell.

According to the criminal complaint, Schabusiness had told police she had suffocated Thyrion with a chain during sex, performed sexual acts with his body, then cut it up with knives.

Attorneys representing the state called several police officers to the stand who had interacted with Schabusiness shortly after Thyrion’s death.

They all testified that she didn’t appear to be on drugs during their interactions with her and that the answers she gave to questions were consistent and appropriate.

Judge Thomas Walsh denied the defense’s motion to withhold Schabusiness’ statements to police moving forward. He denied several other motions from the defense throughout the day:

A motion to dismiss the third-degree sexual assault charge that she is facing.

A motion for another competency exam for Schabusiness.

A motion to withhold additional evidence moving forward.

A motion for Thyrion not to be referred to as a victim.

Walsh ended the day by going through crime scene photos that may be used during the trial. He dismissed several of the photos on the grounds that they were too graphic and he thought they could ‘shock the conscious of the jury.’

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million bond. Her trial is scheduled for July.