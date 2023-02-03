GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman accused of killing and decapitating Shad Thyrion back in February of 2022 was in court on Friday for a motion hearing.

25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness was in Brown County Court, where Judge Thomas Walsh denied the request from her attorney to push back the trial further.

Schabusiness will have yet another competency hearing on February 14, followed by a separate hearing, where officials will talk bout the use of photos.

According to the criminal complaint, the Green bay Police Department was called to a house on Stony Brook Lane on February 23, 2022, where police found a severed head inside a bucket in the basement.

Schabusiness reportedly admitted to doing drugs and smoking meth with Thyrion before engaging in sexual activity. The 25-year-old then allegedly strangled Thyrion after she ‘went crazy’.

She is charged with the following:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide Modifier: Repeater Felony A

Mutilating a Corpse Modifier: Repeater Felony G

3rd Degree Sexual Assault Modifier: Repeater Felony G



A jury trial is set for March 6. If convicted, Schabusiness will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Local 5 News will continue to monitor this case as it progresses.