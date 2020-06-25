July 4th fireworks to take place in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – While many 4th of July events have been canceled across Northeast Wisconsin, the Festival Foods Fireworks will go on as planned in Kaukauna.
WFRV Local 5 will air these fireworks, as well as those in Manitowoc and Neenah, live on-air and online July 4.
The Kaukauna fireworks will be held at the Wisconsin International Raceway, on July 4 at 9:45 p.m.
Parking, which costs $5, will be available when parking inside the Raceway. Organizers recommend practicing social distancing if attending the show in person.
Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous local events to be canceled:
- Algoma 2020 Sunday Farmer’s Market
- Appleton’s 4th of July Fireworks
- Appleton Old Car Show and Swap Meet
- Country USA
- Door County 4th of July Festivities
- The Door County Fair
- EAA AirVenture
- Fox Cities Butterfly Festival
- Green & Gold Charity Softball game
- The Green Lake County Fair
- Greenville Catfish Races and Concert
- Hilbert’s 4th of July festivities
- Hodag Country Festival in Rhinelander
- igNight Market in Green Bay’s Broadway District
- The Iola Car Show
- The Kewaunee County Fair
- Lifest
- Paperfest
- Rock USA
- Sheboygan’s 4th of July Festivities
- Summerfest
- Warrens Cranberry Festival
- The Winnebago County Fair
- Wisconsin State Fair
Some events will be held, with modifications, including:
- Appleton’s Octoberfest and License to Cruise
- The Fond du Lac County Fair
- Neenah 4th of July Celebration
- The Outagamie County Fair
- The Shawano County Fair
- The Waupaca County Fair
