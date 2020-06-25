FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

July 4th fireworks to take place in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – While many 4th of July events have been canceled across Northeast Wisconsin, the Festival Foods Fireworks will go on as planned in Kaukauna.

WFRV Local 5 will air these fireworks, as well as those in Manitowoc and Neenah, live on-air and online July 4.

The Kaukauna fireworks will be held at the Wisconsin International Raceway, on July 4 at 9:45 p.m.

Parking, which costs $5, will be available when parking inside the Raceway. Organizers recommend practicing social distancing if attending the show in person.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous local events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including:

