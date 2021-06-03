June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in Wisconsin

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is working to educate the state about this degenerative brain disorder.

Kate Kahles, the Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, Wisconsin Chapter said, “Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month is a month where we really seek to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease and other types of dementia. And ways people can keep their brain healthy.”

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that up to 30% of cases of dementia could be prevented.

They said there are steps you can take throughout your lifetime to reduce the risk of disease.

“Eating a heart healthy diet is really good for your brain health,” said Kahles. “Things like physical exercise are great for reducing your risk of dementia. Things like remaining socially engaged and cognitively engaged. Getting enough sleep.”

The other goal of the month is to raise awareness of the disease so the community better understands how this diagnosis can affect the patients and their families.

Mike Gehm’s mother has Alzheimer’s.

He said, “It’s hard to see. It’s hard to slowly lose somebody that you love and kinda watch them turn into somebody else.”

Mike and his family are raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association by partnering with Luna Cafe in De Pere, and selling Mary’s Passion Coffee Blend in honor of his mom.