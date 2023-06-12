APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – There was an early Juneteenth celebration Sunday in Appleton.

African Heritage, Inc. hosted the event at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. Organizers told Local Five News that between 3,000 and 5,000 people come out to the event each year.

It includes vendors, performers, food, and family friendly games and activities all themed to celebrate Black culture.

One of the organizations that came out on Sunday afternoon was ‘We Black We Golf.’ They are an organization out of Milwaukee that introduces minority communities to the game of golf.

“One we keep it social and we keep it fun,” said Rich Badger who handles public relations for the organization. “We keep the costs down so any events that we do that are open to the public, you don’t have to have your own clubs, we bring our equipment so there’s no initial investment.”

Badger said that golf teaches a lot of valuable life lessons and can also be a great networking activity for people. He said it’s been very rewarding introducing the game to people who normally would never get exposed to it.

On Sunday afternoon, Amadeus Crump was one of the kids who stopped by to hit a few golf balls. He told Local Five News it was his second time ever golfing.

“I was like oh my God how am I doing that, it was confusing to me but I was proud at the same time,” said Crump.

Badger said that Amadeus is a natural at golf and he was impressed by the boy’s swing.

Amadeus was at the Juneteenth celebration with his mother Brenda who owns Cuz’n Bren-Bren Seasoning in De Pere. She was one of the sixty of so vendors at the event on Sunday.

“I take them (my kids) to all the events like this because I want them to see the hard work that I put into something that I love,” said Brenda Crump. “Bringing them here shows them that mom has work ethic. The atmosphere, I want us to be around things that are positive and this is a very positive thing right here.”

Organizers said the event is a celebration of all the Black business owners in the area. It’s also a chance to showcase Black music, art, and food.

It’s also a celebration of freedom. Juneteenth refers to June 19, 1865 when the last slaves in the United States officially got their freedom.

President Abraham Lincoln issued his emancipation proclamation in Sept. 1862 which took effect on Jan. 1, 1863. However, slavery persisted for over two more years in the far reaches of the confederacy.

On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger and his Union troops marched into Galveston, Texas and issued ‘General Orders No. 3’ freeing all those who remained in slavery.

The following year, freed slaves began celebrating ‘Jubilee Day.’ Texas became the first state to make this day an official holiday in 1979. It became an official federal holiday in 2021.

African Heritage, Inc. officials told Local Five News they recently received a grant that will help them online job training and digital literacy courses to minority communities. New North is helping them with this program.