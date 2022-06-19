GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay celebrated the federal holiday of Juneteenth throughout this weekend.

One celebration was held at Joannes Park on Saturday. With the theme of rest, rejuvenation, and reconnection. The atmosphere rivaled a joyous block party with barbecue, live bands, food vendors, and plenty of activities.

Additionally, Black-owned businesses, organizations, and nonprofits got to showcase the work they’re doing in the community and highlight the progress being made throughout Green Bay and Wisconsin.

“The fact that people are able to come together and put differences aside and share in this time of enthusiasm and have fun,” said an attendee of the festival, Avery Canady. “It’s definitely good for the community and a lot of people out here.”

Juneteenth was finally recognized as a national holiday in June of last year. Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the announcement of General Order Number 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas.

Juneteenth has been celebrated for nearly 155 years.

The festivities at Joannes Park took place between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on June 18.