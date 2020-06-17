Juneteenth flag to fly over State Capitol for first time in history

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Juneteenth flag will fly over the Wisconsin State Capitol starting at sunrise on Friday in celebration of Juneteenth following an executive order by Governor Tony Evers.

“As a state that sees some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, it is as important as ever that we recognize and reflect on our history, celebrate Black resiliency, and move forward in solidarity and strength toward a more racially equitable and just society,” said Gov. Evers.

“This year, Juneteenth has particular significance as we find ourselves in the midst of a movement for racial justice and an end to systemic racism,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. “We have won significant freedoms since 1619, but our work will not be over until all Black lives matter by way of equity and the opportunity to thrive.”

Juneteenth is recognized and celebrated in 47 states and the District of Columbia. In 2009, Wisconsin became the 32nd state to recognize the day.

This is the first time that the Juneteenth flag has flown at the State Capitol building in state history. Gov. Evers says Wisconsinites are welcome to view the flag at the East entrance of the State Capitol and are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks.

The Rainbow Pride Flag will temporarily be removed and will resume flying over the East wing of the State Capitol building on Saturday, June 20. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the East wing flagpole above the Juneteenth flag. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the North wing flagpole as usual.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5