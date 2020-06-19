Juneteenth Rally held in Green Bay’s Perkins Park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A day-long event Friday celebrated Juneteenth in Green Bay with music, games, activities, and booths featuring black-owned businesses in the area.

Organizer Chauncey Hughes told WFRV Local 5 that the event came together in just 11 days.

Black Lives United and We All Rise African American Resource Center joined forces to make the event possible, on the heels of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

“This Juneteenth hits a little harder than the rest of the ones that came before this,” Hughes told Local 5, “because, you know, after 155 years of being free from slavery, even in 2020, we still face a lot of oppression within the community.”

He added that he was happy to see such a large turnout for the event: “All these people here of different origins, creeds, colors and beliefs enjoying the day like this, it’s amazing. And it sends a message to everybody”

All were welcome at the event, organizers hope that those in attendance walked away with a better understanding of Juneteenth and what it means.

Organizers hope events like this one across the nation help lead to real change.

“Right now the world just seems to be in a lot of chaos and this right here is a show that’s going to echo across the nation for days and weeks,” Hughes said. “Hopefully this ripple effect will help start something up.”

Hughes and other organizers hope that attendees have a good time at the event, but they said that what’s most important is the lesson they walk away with.

“I hope they walk away from this thinking that there are really genuinely good people in this community and a lot of smart and intelligent people, entrepreneurial people and there’s a lot of things we can learn from each other,” he said.