SPARTA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sparta was found guilty on multiple charges stemming from a 2021 ax attack on his family members.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 a jury convicted 38-year-old Thomas Aspseter for multiple charges related to a 2021 ax attack on his family members. The jury convicted Aspseter of the following charges:

First Degree Intentional Homicide

Two counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide

Two counts of Aggravated Battery

The family members were reportedly his grandfather, granduncle and grandaunt.

The jury deliberated for three hours after the five-day trial.

The jurors in this case were exposed to evidence of brutal violence that was perpetrated against vulnerable members of our society. We are extremely thankful for the jurors’ service and their verdicts. Their verdicts are a step toward justice for the victims’ family. Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles

Aspseter previously lived in the home with his grandparents. He was asked to leave and ended up breaking back into the home while the grandparents were away.

He was asked to leave and a short time later, the attack ensued.

