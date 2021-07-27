Jury deliberates for two hours, finds Oconto Co. man guilty for 1976 murder of 2 GB residents

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto County man was found guilty of killing two Green Bay residents back in 1976.

84-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven was charged back in 2019 for the murder of David Schuldes and Ellen Mathys in McClintock park. Both Schuldes and Mathys were from Green Bay.

Vannieuwenhoven was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree sexual assault.

The trial lasted a week and a half. The jury deliberated for two hours before reaching a guilty verdict.

Vannieuwenhoven will have his sentencing hearing on August 26 at 1:00 p.m.

Charges were filed against Vannieuwenhoven after a scientific breakthrough in DNA evidence.

Local 5 will update this story when Vannieuwenhoven is sentenced or more information is released..