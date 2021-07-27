NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Jury deliberates for two hours, finds Oconto Co. man guilty for 1976 murder of 2 GB residents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vannieuwenhoven court appearance

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto County man was found guilty of killing two Green Bay residents back in 1976.

84-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven was charged back in 2019 for the murder of David Schuldes and Ellen Mathys in McClintock park. Both Schuldes and Mathys were from Green Bay.

Vannieuwenhoven was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree sexual assault.

The trial lasted a week and a half. The jury deliberated for two hours before reaching a guilty verdict.

Vannieuwenhoven will have his sentencing hearing on August 26 at 1:00 p.m.

Charges were filed against Vannieuwenhoven after a scientific breakthrough in DNA evidence.

Local 5 will update this story when Vannieuwenhoven is sentenced or more information is released..

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

Timber Rattlers clinch series over Cubs with finale shutout

Blizzard Report: Green Bay gets key road win at Iowa