Jury finds Cayer guilty of homicide charges, second phase of trial to begin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The jury has made a decision in the case of Jacob Cayer, who was previously charged in a 2016 double homicide.

Cayer is on trial for killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother – Sabrina and Heesun “Sunny” Teague – in their Hobart home. He is also charged with stabbing and injuring another man, Joel Kennedy.

On August 12, over four years since the incident, the jury found Cayer guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, burglary, and two counts of bail jumping.

Cayer’s trial began on Monday, August 10, after the jury selection was conducted in the KI Convention Center on Friday, August 7.

The case has had several delays due to different pleas being entered and the coronavirus pandemic.

Cayer originally entered a not guilty plea due to mental defect or disease, but was found competent to stand trial in March 2017. In 2018, Cayer withdrew his not guilty plea, again delaying the trial.

In 2019, Cayer tried to enter a plea of no contest – if he could tell his side of the story in court. That was rejected and, after a second competency hearing, Cayer was declared fit for trial.

Before the jury’s decision, the prosecution and defense outlined their cases in closing arguments.

“It’s very easy to prove in this case and the evidence shows there was intent to kill but also it looks like there were probably two weapons with Sunny,” says David Lasee, Brown County District Attorney.

“There is a lack of intent in this case That if it was Mr. Cayer who did this crime why was the huge knife still in his backpack,” Anthony Cotton, defense attorney says.

Cayer is scheduled to be back in court Thursday morning for the second phase of his trial.

