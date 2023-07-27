GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Phase two of Taylor Schabusiness’ trial has wrapped up, and the jury has reached another decision.

After deliberations, Taylor Schabusiness has been found responsible for the murder and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion. Phase two of the trial was to determine if she was not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect.

On day four of the trial, Schabusiness’ father took the stand where he explained to the jury that Taylor’s mother died in her sleep, and the death took a toll on everyone in the family.

Schabusiness’ father continued to say she was a “normal kid,” and he sent her to Texas to live with her grandparents for a while to get away from everything in Wisconsin.

Doctor Diane Lytton, the independent psychologist that said Schabusiness was not competent to withstand trial, also took the stand on Thursday, delivering a list of Schabusiness’ prescription drugs, and explained she had a hard time paying attention.

Lytton also added that she felt Schabusiness was psychotic and had visual and auditory hallucinations.

Schabusiness will be sentenced on September 26. She will head to prison instead of a secured mental health facility after Thursday’s ruling.