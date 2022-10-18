BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old man from southern Wisconsin could get up to 75 years in prison after being found guilty of several offenses.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), a jury found Ieem Currie from Beloit guilty of the following charges:

Human Trafficking, Repeater Felony

Neglect of a Child, Repeater Misdemeanor

Keeping a Place of Prostitution, Repeater Felony

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Repeater Felony

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine Near a School, Repeater Felony



The evidence presented at the trial established that Currie exploited vulnerable young women with shelter and drugs while running a prostitution ring at his home. He also exposed his child to drugs and prostitution activities.

Those who commit the detestable crime of human trafficking must be held accountable. Thank you to everyone who contributed to getting justice in this case. Attorney General Josh Kaul

Currie faces a combined maximum penalty of 75 years in prison and will be back in court for his sentencing on February 10, 2023.