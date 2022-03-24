DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A jury has been selected for the trial of the Michigan man accused of killing his wife while in Wisconsin in 1975.

The suspect, 86-year-old Richard Pierce is facing the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Disinternment of Dead

These charges stem from the disappearance and suspected murder of Pierce’s wife, Carol Jean Pierce in September of 1975.

At the time of her disappearance, the couple lived in a trailer home in Sturgeon Bay as Richard was stationed in Sturgeon Bay with the Coast Guard.

While investigating her disappearance, authorities reported several inconsistencies with Pierce’s story resulting in Pierce becoming a prime suspect.

Carol Jean’s body has still not been recovered.

In March of 2019, Pierce appeared in court for his preliminary hearing where the presiding judge, Todd Elhers, ruled that the state did present enough evidence and that the case would move forward to trial.

Now, over two years later and a jury has been selected for his trial, scheduled to start April 19. Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as it progresses.