Jury selection for Brown County trial held in unusual location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The jury selection for Jacob Cayer’s trial took place in an unusual location on Friday.

The selection took place at the KI Convention Center to allow people enough space to distance themselves. The trial, scheduled for Monday, will take place inside the courtroom.

Cayer is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother – Sabrina and Heesun Teague – in their Hobart home in 2016. He is also accused of stabbing and injuring another man, Joel Kennedy.

Cayer, who was 26 at the time of the incident, was found competent to stand trial in March of 2017.

In 2018, Cayer withdrew his not guilty due to insanity plea, again delaying his trial.

In 2019, Cayer tried bartering with the judge, saying he’d agree to a plea of “no contest” if he was granted a 2.5-hour trial hearing where he could explain his story. The judge denied his demand and scheduled for a competency trial.

In February of this year, Cayer was again found competent to stand trial.

Cayer faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Sabrina and “Sunny” Teague in 2016, along with one count of attempted homicide for stabbing a separate man.

In late July, Outagamie County resumed its in-person trials and hearings after the coronavirus pandemic largely delayed that process.

