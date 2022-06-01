(WFRV) – Now that May is over, it is time to resume yard work as usual.

‘No Mow May’ was a conservation initiative in which a handful of northeast Wisconsin cities took part, including Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, and De Pere.

During the month of May foraging resources are limited, so by reducing the level of mowing in the area it enhances early season forage for native pollinators.

Over 600 properties in Oshkosh participated.

So if you are one of the hundreds who participated and plan to mow for the first time this season, here are some recommendations:

Select a day when the grass is dry and ensure your mowing blade is sharp

Use a trimmer for tall grass that may be difficult for a traditional mower

Reduce the height of grass incrementally rather than all at once.

Adjust your mower to the highest setting for the first mow

In keeping up with environmentally friendly decisions, the City of Oshkosh asks that you do not dispose of your ‘No Mow May’ yard sign and instead, keep them for next year. You can also return your sign to the Community Development Department at City Hall, located at 215 Church Avenue.

Steps you can take to further practice environmentally-friendly techniques:

Mulch grass clippings into your lawn

Mow every other week

Water your lawn only when necessary

Reduce or eliminate the use of herbicides and pesticides

Plant native flowers and trees

Now that ‘No Mow May’ is over, properties are subject to regular penalties for long grasses or weeds that violate city code.