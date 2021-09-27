‘Just roll up your sleeves and do it’: Donations urged for critically low blood supply

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations […]

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — There is an emergency need right now for blood, not just across northeast Wisconsin, but across the U.S. right now.

“COVID is still having a significant impact on our lives,” said Steve Hansen, Executive Director for the American Red Cross in Northeast Wisconsin.

Hansen said the need this year is greater than ever before. Right now, there is an urgent need for Type O blood and for platelets.

“Kids are back to school, people are getting back to their routines, people are going back to the workplace normally. We just are not seeing that happen this year,” he said.

In turn, that is creating a critically low supply of blood.

“In some cases, it’s a half-a-day’s amount of blood for certain blood products,” Hansen said.

It is also not just COVID-19 causing a strain on the system. The upcoming holidays are also a time when fewer people roll up their sleeves to donate.

Hansen added with fewer people back in a physical office, blood drives that would normally happen are not. This is why he is encouraging those who are able to donate to do it.

“Just roll up your sleeves and do it, there’s nothing to it,” one woman told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon on Monday in downtown Green Bay. “It’s just like taking a COVID test. I feel like it’s nothing for no one to get out and help save someone’s life.”

“We need to collect 14,000 units a day, approximately, within the American Red Cross, through our national blood system in order to meet the demand,” added Hansen.

The Red Cross is offering incentives to help get you to donate. You can find out more information on the American Red Cross website.