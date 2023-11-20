APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As we approach Thanksgiving and the holiday season, donations are essential to ensuring that everyone has a warm meal, and the Salvation Army received a significant donation the other week.

The Salvation Army of the Fox Cities received 4,860 pounds of food from a food drive that Midwest Warriors Fast Pitch Softball hosted.

“We appreciate all food drives that companies, organizations, sports groups, and more do as we are in need,” said the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities. “Thank you Midwest Warriors Fast Pitch Softball and to everyone who has helped.”

