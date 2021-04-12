Justice for Daunte Wright Rally draws small crowd in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Organizers of the ‘Justice for Daunte Wright Rally’ organized the event in a single day and had a few dozen people turn out in support of the cause.

Grace Quinn, the organizer said, “We are here to mourn the loss of Donte Wright, an innocent black man, that was killed at the expense of the Brooklyn PD.”

Emotions ran high as members of the audience shared their stories before and during the event.

“I cried as I read another story of a black man being killed at the expense of police. I’m angry,” said Quinn. “That’s why I organized this rally because how many more articles do I have to read about an innocent man being killed by the police? I’m not going to sit and watch and do nothing as more African Americans are killed unjustly.”

Organizers and speakers said they were saddened to hear the news of Wright’s death during the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Faith Roska, an activist that spoke at the rally, said, “People are dying and we’re not doing anything about it we’re in the middle of a four-week trial of an officer that the entire country watched murder an innocent man and another one has just died.”

This rally even attracted people from Minneapolis living locally in the Fox Valley.

Anders Hanhan, the Hub Coordinator of ‘Sunrise Fox Valley‘ said, “I’m originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota it’s been infuriating to watch over the past year, not only police officers murder innocent black and brown people in that city but also to see the response.

Protestors marched to the Appleton Police Station to demand justice and reform.