‘Justice for Immigrants’ Rally in Appleton to hold democratic leaders accountable

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Esther Immigration Task Force’ and ‘Voces de la Frontera’ gathered a dozen activists outside of the Outagamie County Democrats Office to advocate for immigration reform in the Build Back Better Agenda.

Melissa Hughes, a Canadian immigrant said, “We’re here because we want a pathway to citizenship so that immigrants are able to apply. Right now a lot of the law leaves out and disqualifies people.”

The Appleton rally was one of a handful across the state ranging from Madison to Green Bay and even down to Milwaukee and Racine.

Gary Crevier, the President of Esther said, “Build back better, include in that immigration reform. That’s the purpose of this, bring to the knowledge of our lawmakers include this in this bill.”

Activists say DACA is not enough, they want a pathway to citizenship for all immigrants no matter their age when they came to this country.

Jose Lozano, Venezuelan Immigrant and a DACA Recipient said, “We’re just wanting to live peacefully like everybody else. Not having to live with this fear that one day we’ll get rounded up or deported and I want that for my family members to be able to live a normal life.”

Organizers told Local Five that without comprehensive change nearly 11 million people could remain undocumented in the United States.