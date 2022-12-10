MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – After ‘vigorously’ investigating a deadly shooting at a Marinette apartment building earlier in December, law enforcement determined that the shooting was ‘justified under Wisconsin Law.’

The Marinette Police Department gave further details about the incident in a press release on December 10.

The release states that officers were dispatched to the Trolley Station Terrace Apartments on Main Street in Marinette on December 1, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound and a knife in her hand in the hallway.

The woman, later identified as Edwina Anderson, was transported to the Aurora Medical Center – Bay Area, where she would later die.

Officers say that the knife Anderson was holding did have blood on it.

Shortly after, dispatch received a second call from a man reporting that ‘he had been stabbed and he thought he shot someone.’ The man was transported to the same hospital and later transferred to the Marinette County Jail.

Authorities say that after investigating the crime scene, collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, reviewing audio and video recordings, autopsy results, and interviews with involved parties, “it was determined that the shooting was justified under Wisconsin Law.”

The Marinette Police Department, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory Crime Scene Response Unit, Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, all vigorously investigated this incident. It was a complex investigation involving all of law enforcement’s resources. Marinette Police Department

No charges will be filed at this time, officers say, and that law enforcement will continue to investigate information that is brought forward.

This was a tragic incident for the entire community, and we extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Anderson’s family and friends. We appreciate the community’s support during this investigation. If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, please contact [us] Marinette Police Department

Local 5 will update this story if new details and information emerge.