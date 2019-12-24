Justin Bieber performing at Summerfest 2020 – New album, single, docu-series, tour announced

MIAMI BEACH, FL – DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Well Beliebers, it’s about to get real. Justin is confirmed for June 24 at Summerfest.

In a retweet by the official Summerfest twitter account, the world’s largest music festival dangled More info coming in the new year along with a link to a video by the pop superstar.

Bieber released a teaser video for a new single called “Yummy”, set for a January 3 release, a new album, a docu-series, and a major tour.

That first third of that tour brings the artist to Milwaukee.

We’ll continue to follow this story for pre-sale ticketing dates.