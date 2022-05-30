BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges were recently filed against a juvenile for allegedly threatening a local school district and a student.

According to a release, the Berlin Police Department is investigating the statements that were allegedly made by the juvenile, who they say lives in Berlin, Green Lake County.

The department was first alerted to the information on May 29, 2022, after it allegedly happened the day before.

Officers say they already know who the person is and charges have been referred to the Green Lake County Social Services.

They say they believe there is no threat to the community and remind the public that threatening statements are dangerous and should be taken seriously.