DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – After an investigation, authorities in De Pere have taken a juvenile into custody on Arson and Criminal Damage to Property charges following a fire at a De Pere park on Thursday evening.

According to the De Pere Police Department, a pavilion at Southwest Park in De Pere sustained an estimated $30,000 in damages due to the fire.

The fire caused structural damage and graffiti was visible to those responding, officers say.

Through an investigation, De Pere Police were able to identify the individual responsible.

Officers say that a juvenile is being referred to Brown County Youth Justice / Juvenile Intake for Arson, Criminal Damage to Property, and Graffiti.

The identity of the juvenile is not being released and no further information has been provided.