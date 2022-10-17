GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the owner of a stray dog that was allegedly involved in a biting incident on Monday morning.

According to a release, a juvenile sustained minor injuries after being bit by the dog at Meyer Park between 9:45 a.m and 10:00 a.m.

The dog is light brown with a white stomach and short hair. Officers seek the owner to identify if the dog holds a current rabies vaccine.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257181.