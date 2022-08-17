FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday.

K-9 LEX

According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.

Fond du Lac Police Department officers located the vehicle as it left the area and then conducted a traffic stop. K-9 LEX positively alerted its handler of drugs inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle followed, where officers located drug paraphernalia, scales, and suspected powder methamphetamine.

As a result of the search, a 39-year-old male from Cedar Grove was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver. A 35-year-old female, also from Cedar Grove, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. Both are being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

No further details have been provided at this time.

Local 5 News will update this should any additional information be released.