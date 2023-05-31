WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in central Wisconsin says it is ‘super proud’ of its K9 after finding nearly two ounces of suspected methamphetamine in a car.

The Wausau Police Department posted on Facebook about a recent discovery done by their K9 Loki. Nearly two ounces of suspected methamphetamine were found in a vehicle by Loki.

Authorities say they were in contact with the vehicle after a reported hit-and-run crash.

There was no information on if there were any arrests made. In the pictures provided by the department, multiple baggies with substances inside can be seen.

No further details were provided.