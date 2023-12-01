(WFRV) – K9 Iro will reportedly be riding in a wagon during the annual Fond du Lac Christmas Parade on December 2.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office posted an update to K9 Iro on its Facebook page. Iro reportedly has his leg cast off, but will continue to wear a boot for ‘a while’.

The post says that Iro has not lost his energy, and making sure he gets enough rest has been a challenge. It also mentions that the doctors are okay with Iro increasing activity more each week.

Additionally, the annual Fond du Lac Christmas Parade is on December 2, and Iro will apparently be riding in a wagon among the Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

Sheriff’s Office employees and their families will be riding or walking in the parade with some of our vehicles and equipment, and when Iro caught wind of the event, he stopped in my office this week and said he wanted to ride, too! Say hello to our deputies, and watch for Iro who will be riding in a wagon among the Sheriff’s Office vehicles. We look forward to seeing everyone at the parade! Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

No additional information was provided.