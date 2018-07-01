K9 Leads Officers to Drug Bust in Hobart
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) - Two people are in custody after various drugs were found inside a vehicle.
The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department posted a picture on their Facebook page of their K9 and the drugs that were found.
Officer Chris Tremel and K9 Officer Bax assisted the Green Bay Police Department with a vehicle sniff for narcotics.
Officials say Bax lead Officers to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the suspected vehicle.
Police located meth, heroin, cocaine and marijuana inside the vehicle.
The drugs seized had a street value of approximately three thousand dollars.
